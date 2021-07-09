Racine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is s…
The Racine area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfec…
This evening in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Monday.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A few clouds overnight. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect …
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Racine folks should be prepared for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm…
Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies t…
For the drive home in Racine: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around …