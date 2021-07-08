Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.