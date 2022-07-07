Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Racine. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
A high chance of rain across the state Monday with severe storms expected in spots. The chance for severe weather will continue Tuesday as well. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Wisconsin
Many will stay dry Friday and Friday night, but rain will be making a comeback for Saturday. What about Sunday and the Fourth of July? See when rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Racine's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. The for…
The Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. It shoul…
Rain ahead and along a cold front today and tonight. Storms in central and northern Wisconsin could be severe. The front will finally clear the state Friday morning. Here's the latest information.
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 m…
As a cold front pushes in, scattered storms are expected late this afternoon and evening across the state and some could be severe. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and threats.
This evening in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, …