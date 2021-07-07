This evening in Racine: Cloudy with showers. Low 62F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
