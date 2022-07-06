Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Racine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.