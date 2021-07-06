Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Racine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.