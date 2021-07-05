This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 90.82. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Racine area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it…
It will be a warm day in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Racine folks should be prepared for…
This evening's outlook for Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are ex…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Racine. It should reach…
This evening in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Monday.…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
For the drive home in Racine: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The foreca…
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.