Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.