Racine's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
A high chance of rain across the state Monday with severe storms expected in spots. The chance for severe weather will continue Tuesday as well. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
As a cold front pushes in, scattered storms are expected late this afternoon and evening across the state and some could be severe. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and threats.
Rain ahead and along a cold front today and tonight. Storms in central and northern Wisconsin could be severe. The front will finally clear the state Friday morning. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Wisconsin
Many will stay dry Friday and Friday night, but rain will be making a comeback for Saturday. What about Sunday and the Fourth of July? See when rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
One cold front has cleared us, but another will already be pushing in again on Thursday. Track the temperature changes and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
