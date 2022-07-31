Racine's evening forecast: Mostly clear in the evening then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The cold front will clear us, but a little wave of low pressure will keep isolated showers and storms going. Find out where rain is most likely, when it will end, and what's in store for Friday here.
Watch now: Isolated showers and storms across Wisconsin Wednesday, better chance tonight with a cold front
Small rain chances during the day today in Wisconsin, but the good opportunity will occur tonight as a cold front moves across the state. Track the rain and temperatures in our updated forecast.
Great conditions for all today. But it's Wisconsin, so you know things will be changing! See when rain chances will return and what will happen to our temperatures in our weekend forecast.
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely and for central and southern Wisconsin, a good chance of severe storms as well. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and hazards.
This evening's outlook for Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Rac…
Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but…
For the drive home in Racine: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mostly clear in the evening. Increasing clouds with showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 1…
This evening in Racine: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 62F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Ra…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on …