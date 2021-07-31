This evening in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Racine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
