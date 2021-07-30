This evening in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, thou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 72F. Wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. It should be a fairl…
For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Tuesday. Temperature…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Ex…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a sizz…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though …
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to…