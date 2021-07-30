Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.