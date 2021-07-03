Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A few clouds overnight. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 87.52. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 1…
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
It will be a warm day in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
This evening's outlook for Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are ex…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Racine folks should be prepared for…
For the drive home in Racine: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The foreca…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Racine. It should reach…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.