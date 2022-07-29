For the drive home in Racine: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
