 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News