Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, thou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to …
For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Tuesday. Temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a sizz…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though …
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures …
Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …