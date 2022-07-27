Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mostly clear in the evening. Increasing clouds with showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely and for central and southern Wisconsin, a good chance of severe storms as well. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and hazards.
Watch now: Isolated activity Friday, but rain likely and severe storms possible across Wisconsin Saturday
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast today and tonight in Wisconsin, rain will be much more widespread Saturday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe. Full details here.
Many will stay dry across the state Thursday, but showers and storms look more likely for Friday. Find out when the best chance of rain is in our area in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Isolated showers and storms across Wisconsin Wednesday, better chance tonight with a cold front
Small rain chances during the day today in Wisconsin, but the good opportunity will occur tonight as a cold front moves across the state. Track the rain and temperatures in our updated forecast.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
The severe weather threat has gone away, but rain chances will persist Wednesday and Thursday. See when and where rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our latest forecast.
This evening in Racine: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, Racine fol…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 75F. Wind…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect …