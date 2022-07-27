Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mostly clear in the evening. Increasing clouds with showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.