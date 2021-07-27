This evening's outlook for Racine: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The entirety of Wisconsin is under an air-quality advisory because of smoke drifting down from wildfires in Canada.
The Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, thou…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to …
For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Tuesday. Temperature…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a sizz…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures …
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though …