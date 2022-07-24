Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 62F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.