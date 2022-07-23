Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely and for central and southern Wisconsin, a good chance of severe storms as well. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and hazards.
Watch now: Isolated activity Friday, but rain likely and severe storms possible across Wisconsin Saturday
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast today and tonight in Wisconsin, rain will be much more widespread Saturday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe. Full details here.
The severe weather threat has gone away, but rain chances will persist Wednesday and Thursday. See when and where rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our latest forecast.
Many will stay dry across the state Thursday, but showers and storms look more likely for Friday. Find out when the best chance of rain is in our area in our updated forecast.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
Racine's evening forecast: Clear. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Tuesday. It looks to reach a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect …
Showers and storms likely across the state early this morning and the chance will continue into the evening hours in southern Wisconsin. Up to 4 inches of rain may fall in spots. Full details here.
This evening's outlook for Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, Racine folks should be prepared for high …
This evening in Racine: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, Racine fol…