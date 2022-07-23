Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.