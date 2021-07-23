Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 92.37. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The entirety of Wisconsin is under an air-quality advisory because of smoke drifting down from wildfires in Canada.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Racine's evening forecast: Clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Monday. It should reach a war…
Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 d…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies t…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, it wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures …
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degree…
This evening in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds …