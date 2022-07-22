This evening in Racine: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
