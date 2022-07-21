Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.