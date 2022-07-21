Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms likely across the state early this morning and the chance will continue into the evening hours in southern Wisconsin. Up to 4 inches of rain may fall in spots. Full details here.
The severe weather threat has gone away, but rain chances will persist Wednesday and Thursday. See when and where rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our latest forecast.
Many will stay dry across the state Thursday, but showers and storms look more likely for Friday. Find out when the best chance of rain is in our area in our updated forecast.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Racine's evening forecast: Clear. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Tuesday. It looks to reach a …
Nice weather today! Rain will begin to return tonight though and Friday is looking like a wet one, especially in southern Wisconsin. Find out when rain is most likely and how much will fall here.
Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Don't leav…
This evening's outlook for Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, Racine folks should be prepared for high …
This evening's outlook for Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 m…
The Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly clou…