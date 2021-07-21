Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
