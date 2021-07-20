Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Racine. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.