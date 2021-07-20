This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Racine. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
