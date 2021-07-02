Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 84.12. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 1…
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
It will be a warm day in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will …
For the drive home in Racine: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The foreca…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Racine. It should reach…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
This evening's outlook for Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are ex…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
Racine will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun a…