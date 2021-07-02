Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 84.12. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.