This evening's outlook for Racine: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Jul. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
