For the drive home in Racine: Clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
