Racine's evening forecast: Clear. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
