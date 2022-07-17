This evening's outlook for Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
