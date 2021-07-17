 Skip to main content
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Racine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

