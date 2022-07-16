Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.