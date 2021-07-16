 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}

Racine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Racine. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News