Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

