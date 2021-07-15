Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Friday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.