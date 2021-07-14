Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.