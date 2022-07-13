Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Racine will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.