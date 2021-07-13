For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
