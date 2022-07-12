Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.