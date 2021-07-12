This evening's outlook for Racine: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Racine will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
