This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
