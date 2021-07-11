This evening's outlook for Racine: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Racine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
