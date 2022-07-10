This evening in Racine: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
A high chance of rain across the state Monday with severe storms expected in spots. The chance for severe weather will continue Tuesday as well. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 m…
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Wisconsin
Many will stay dry Friday and Friday night, but rain will be making a comeback for Saturday. What about Sunday and the Fourth of July? See when rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
Racine's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. The for…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. How likely is it tha…
As a cold front pushes in, scattered storms are expected late this afternoon and evening across the state and some could be severe. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and threats.
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
This evening's outlook for Racine: A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Racine. It loo…
Racine will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The area will see…