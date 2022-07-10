Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.