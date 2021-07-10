Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
