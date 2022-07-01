Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.