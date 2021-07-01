Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Racine. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.