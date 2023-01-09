 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

