This evening's outlook for Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 5F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at . A 1-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21. 16 degrees is today's …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. We'll see a low temperature …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted lo…
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A few clouds. Low 8F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to…
Winter weather alerts stretched from coast to coast Thursday with over 100 million people impacted as multiple storm systems are forecast to move across the US over the next 48 hours.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19. 4 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds tod…