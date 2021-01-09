This evening in Racine: Cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 26.46. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
