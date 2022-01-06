Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.