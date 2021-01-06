Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.