 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News